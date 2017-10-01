Facebook Posts

สัปดาห์นี้ได้นำเอาโพสต์ต่างๆ ที่ลงในเพจส่วนตั วและในเพจของกลุ่มล่ามในเฟซบุ๊ กที่เกี่ยวกับงานล่ามมาฝากคุณผู้ อ่านค่ะ …… When people ask me what I do, I tell them “I help people communicate and understand each other.” เวลาคนถามฉันว่า ฉันทำงานอะไร ฉันจะตอบว่า “ฉันช่วยให้คนสื่อสารและเข้ าใจกัน”

That’s what I do for a living. I write language learning books, DVDs and apps. I also interpret and translate. And now I’m teaching my students to be able to interpret and translate with my online courses. นั่นคืออาชีพของฉัน เขียนตำราเรียนภาษาทั้งที่เป็ นหนังสือ ดีวีดีและแอพต่างๆ ฉันยังเป็นล่ามและนักแปลอีกด้ วย และตอนนี้ฉันกำลังสอนนักเรี ยนให้เป็นล่ามและนักแปลผ่านคอร์ สที่สอนทางออนไลน์

My work gives me a lot of satisfaction and I feel I’m contributing something worthwhile to society. When I see people reading my books or studying from my online courses, it provides me with great pleasure and motivates me to work even harder. ฉันรู้สึกพอใจมากกับงานที่ ทำและรู้สึกว่าได้ทำสิ่งที่มีคุ ณค่าให้สังคม เมื่อคนอ่านหนังสือของฉันหรื อเรียนจากคอร์สทางออนไลน์ที่ตั วเองทำขึ้นทำให้รู้สึกดีใจและมี แรงที่จะทำงานเพิ่มขึ้นไปอีก

ไม่ต้องห่วงนะคะ สำหรับฉันแล้ว สุขภาพมาก่อนค่ะ No worries. For me, health comes first.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

งานล่ามและงานเขียนได้ทำให้ฉั นเจอบุคคลที่น่าสนใจและมีชื่ อเสียงเยอะมาก รวมทั้งผู้นำประเทศ นักการเมืองและประธานบริษัทใหญ่ ๆ

My jobs as an interpreter and writer provide me the opportunity to meet many interesting and famous people, including heads of state, politicians and the CEO’s of large companies.

บางทีก็มีโอกาสได้ถ่ายรูปด้วย แต่ส่วนใหญ่ในฐานะล่าม จะไม่ได้ถ่ายรูป เพราะมักจะยุ่งเกินและเป็ นการไม่เหมาะสม โดยเฉพาะอยู่ในเคสด้านกฎหมาย ด้านการแพทย์ การประชุมของผู้นำประเทศหรื อประธา นบริษัท โชคดีที่ได้เจอและได้ใกล้ชิดกั บบุคคคที่น่าสนใจมาเยอะมากตั้ งแต่เริ่มเป็นล่ามและนักเขี ยนมาตั้งแต่สมัยยังเป็นนักศึ กษาปริญญาโท เกือบ 30 ปีแล้วนะ หารูปเจอให้เพื่อนๆ ได้ดูแค่นี้ค่ะ

Occasionally, I get a chance to take photos with these famous people, but when working as an interpreter, sometimes I can’t, especially when working as a legal or medical interpreter; or interpreting at a convention or conference for politicians or presidents of company. I’m usually too busy, or it is not appropriate. I’ve been fortunate to have worked with these very interesting people since I first became an interpreter and writer almost 30 years ago. Here are a few photos I have to share with my Facebook friends.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

You are a walking dictionary! คุณเป็นดิกเดินได้!

ลูกค้าชมอีกวันนี้หลังจากเป็นล่ ามคดีใหญ่คดีหนึ่งที่มีคนไทยเป็ นพยานเจ็ดคน ใช้เวลาสืบพยานห้าวัน (ใช้ล่ามสามคน) งานนี้ไม่ติดคำศัพท์เลยสั กคำเพราะเป็นเรื่องที่เราคุ้ นเคย และคงเป็นเพราะปีนี้ขยันท่องศั พท์เป็นพิเศษจากการเขียนบทเรี ยนชุดคำศัพท์หลายสาขาวิขา ปกติจะมีการติดคำศัพท์อย่างน้ อยสามหรือสี่คำขึ้นไปต่ อเคสในกรณีที่มีการรับฟังคดี หลายวันและพยานหลายคน แต่เคสนี้โชคดีไม่ติดสักคำ เขาเลยนึกว่าเรารู้หมด …

I received compliments from cli ents again today after working on a big case with seven Thai witnesses (three interpreters). It took five days to get the witness testimony. I didn’t get stuck on any words this time because the case is about the subject that I’m well-versed in. And maybe because I’m studying a wide range of vocabulary this year as a result of writing lessons on vocabulary. Normally, I get stuck on least a few words for a long hearing with many witnesses, but on this case I didn’t get stuck at all so people thought I knew everything. LOL

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Happy clients!

เมื่อวานเป็นล่ามภาษาไทยที่อิ มมิเกรชั่น แปลทั้งโหมดพูดตามหรือต่อเนื่อง ( consecutive) โหมดพูดพร้อมหรือฉับพลัน ( simultaneous) และโหมดแปลเอกสารแบบปากเปล่าหรื ออ่านแล้วแปลทันที ( sight translation)

ช่วงนี้ได้ฝึกเยอะมากและได้ สอนด้วย เลยแปลได้เกือบร้อยเปอร์เซ็นต์ ไม่ผิด ไม่ติดขัด (งานอิมมิเกรชั่นเนื้อหาไม่ยาก เพื่อนๆ หลายคน ทำได้ค่ะ แต่ต้องฝึกบ่อยๆ ก่อน) ลูกค้าแฮปปี้มาก เราก็แฮปปี้ด้วย

ลูกค้างานล่ามที่รับส่วนตัว ที่ไม่ใช่จากศาลและจากเอเจนซี่ ส่วนมากจะบอกต่อๆ กันมา ถ้าเขาพอใจกับคุณภาพและราคา เขาก็จะแนะนำให้เพื่อนๆ ต่อ บางคนไม่เกี่ยงราคา ขอให้ได้คุณภาพ

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

ที่ฉันโชว์ผลงานต่างๆ ไม่ใช่อยากจะโชว์ออฟนะคะ ฉันโชว์เรื่องงานเพราะต้ องการเป็นแรงบันดาลใจให้เพื่อนๆ มาเรียนภาษาอย่างจริงจัง ฉันได้ดี มีงานดีๆ ทำให้มีเงินใช้สบายเพราะฉันเรี ยนภาษาอย่างแตกฉาน อยากจะแบ่งปันความรู้ของตัวเอง เพื่อที่จะให้พื่อนๆ ทำได้เช่นกัน เพราะเก็บไว้คนเดียวก็เสียดาย

The reason I show my work is to motivate my friends to study English seriously, not to show off. I have come this far because I have worked hard and I now have a rewarding career and a good income, be cause I mastered many languages. I want to share my knowledge and experiences with you, my friends, so you too can do the same. I don’t want to keep that knowledge just to myself.

ฉันเป็นเด็กเรียน ชอบอ่านชอบเขียน จึงมักที่จะโพสต์เรื่องการเรี ยนและการทำงานด้านภาษา ฉันว่าอย่างน้อยก็เป็นการเหนี่ ยวนำให้เพื่อนๆ มาสนใจทางด้านนี้ คนอื่นโพสต์เรื่องกิน เรื่องบริโภค เรื่องเที่ยวเยอะแล้ว ฉันเคยโพสต์มาเหมือนกัน แต่ตอนนี้ของชีวิต ฉันสนใจที่จะช่วยให้เพื่อนๆ หลายๆ

คนหันมาเดินเส้นทางที่จะช่วยให้ ชีวิตดีขึ้น โดยการให้ความรู้และพัฒนาทั กษะภาษาอังกฤษของตน

I am very studious. I love to read and write, so I enjoy posting about learning and working in the field of languages. Many people post stories and photos about food, new things they have recently bought and places they have visited. I’ve done that too. But, at this point in my life, I’m more interested in helping my friends see a possible path to better their lives by educating themselves and improving their English skills.